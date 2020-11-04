Real Estate Mega Bubble Exposed in Office Buildings and Hotels! Record High Vacancy Rates!

source

Shops shutter as Covid continues

Shops shutter as Covid continues In the third quarter of 2020, the overall GB vacancy rate increased to 13.2%, from 12.4% in Q2. This was the ninth consecutive quarter of increasing vacancy rates, from Q2 2018. All locations saw an increase in vacancies in Q3, with Shopping Centre vacancies increasing to 16.3% from Q2’s 14.3%.

Real Estate Market: Rental Apartments, Houses Pile Up From New York to Singapore – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-20/real-estate-market-rental-apartments-houses-pile-up-from-new-york-to-singapore

Struggling Rental Market Could Usher in Next American Housing Crisis – WSJ

Struggling Rental Market Could Usher in Next American Housing Crisis Fallout from missed rent payments is threatening a swath of the U.S. population, as the expiration of eviction bans draws near. A large number of renters have been unable to pay some or even all of their rent since March, when the pandemic temporarily shut down most businesses.

San Francisco curbs virus but once-vibrant downtown is empty

https://apnews.com/article/san-francisco-virus-empty-downtown-965a5a419ef7a1405a04bc4665dbb64c

White Castle to Expand Implementations with Miso Robotics and Target Up to 10 New Locations Following Pilot

White Castle to Expand Implementations with Miso Robotics and Target Up to 10 New Locations Following Pilot Early results have shown promise and, as a result, White Castle has signed on to deploy Flippy ROAR – targeting up to 10 different White Castle locations. “Artificial intelligence and automation have been an area White Castle has wanted to experiment with to optimize our operations and provide a better work environment for our team members,” said Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle.

Real estate prices have risen considerably in 2020 as more people have been moving. Many cities have seen housing prices rise. Rent prices have mostly declined throughout this period. Underlying this is the amount of debt people carry on their homes. Mortgages, debt increase.

