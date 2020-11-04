‘You don’t want’ the vote to be decided in Pennsylvania, ‘it’s an absolute mess’

Sky News host Paul Murray says we learnt today the polls were clearly wrong, Trump held most “Obama” counties, he increased his minority votes, Biden increased with older voters, and lastly, we don’t want the election to be decided in Pennsylvania.

“The most important thing, even though Donald Trump is leading and leading quite handsomely in the state of Pennsylvania, we don’t want this to go to Pennsylvania. I say that whether you want Trump to win, or you want Biden to win,” he said.

“Because Pennsylvania has showed today there is some murky stuff going on. Some murky stuff that is not being hidden.

“As hardcore partisan team red as Donald Trump is, there are hardcore team blue who are willing to play every card they possibly can in Pennsylvania.

“Of all of the vote that is outstanding currently in Pennsylvania, an awful lot of it, more than in any other part of the state, has to go Biden’s way to flip the state.”

Attorney General of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro tweeted on Tuesday (local time), “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose. That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process. For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court. We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise – vote!”

Mr Murray showed footage of a republican poll-watcher being refused entry from a polling booth in Pennsylvania.

“You don’t want it to go to Pennsylvania, it is a mess, it is an absolute mess,” he said.

