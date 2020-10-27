in Latest, Video

Joe Biden has told the ‘lie of the campaign’

Sky News contributor Daisy Cousens says Joe Biden “really damaged himself” with three comments he made during the final presidential debate.

She said the first one was him admitting that he will transition away from the oil industry “which of course means destroy it”.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would “transition from the oil industry” in a bid to improve the country’s pollution.

“The oil industry pollutes significantly. It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time,” Mr Biden said.

Ms Cousens also said the former vice-president “made himself look a fool” on illegal immigration because he painted it with “that kind of rosy glow that leftists tend to”.

“The third thing he did was literally tell the lie of the campaign,” she said.

“That he never said he was going to ban fracking.”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

