Biden ROASTED For Claiming He's Running Against "George," Trump MOCKS Biden For HIDING A Week Out

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
Root cause of white supremacy is the fake morality that we all deserve to self-actualize. To be all we can be, to earn all we can earn, take all we can take, own all we can own and to be a dictator over all who are on land that we own. In short, to discriminate against those less educated, to be a bigot toward those less wealthy, and to be most predigest against those with less whiteness of skin. Solution to white supremacy is a true morality called humility. Which is: 1. A desire for less income than those less… Read more »
Root cause of white supremacy is the fake morality that we all deserve to self-actualize. To be all we can be, to earn all we can earn, take all we can take, own all we can own and to be a dictator over all who are on land that we own. In short, to enrich ourselves upon the misery of those with less education, less wealth or less whiteness of skin. Solution to white supremacy is a true morality called humility. Which is: 1. A desire for less income than those less educated. 2. Compassion and charity toward those less… Read more »