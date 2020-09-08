Democrats Supporting BLM Riots May Have ALREADY Cost Them The Election As Riots WIPE OUT Poll Gains. The Suburbs may be lost due to the unrest and Joe Biden knows it.

While polls still claim that Biden is winning in the suburbs actions speak louder than words. Biden rushing out of his basement full speed to condemn the riots shows that the Democrats knew he was in trouble.

Interestingly however is that before the Floyd incident BLM support was at net 17% and since the riots it is down to 12%.

It was a bold play but Democrats should have come out earlier condemning BLM and antifa leftists. Instead they ceded ground to Trump and he may be on target to win as the chaos just does not let up.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report