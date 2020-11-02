in Latest, Video

The 'surge is on' for President Trump

The “surge is on” for US President Donald Trump ahead of the crucial presidential election just days away, says Sky News host Chris Kenny.

Mr Kenny said the surge for the US president “is being reflected in the polls”.

“It’s being reflected in the polls, those same polling companies that have so often underestimated his popularity and have for so long showed him trailing badly in this election campaign.

“They are detecting movement, they are all detecting movement to Donald Trump,” Mr Kenny said.

“And in the crucial battleground states, that movement is very strong, and the polling is very, very tight”.

Mr Kenny said Donald Trump does “have a path to victory”.

“It’s a narrow path because he won so narrowly last time”.

Trump

