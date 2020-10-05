Trump pays surprise visit to supporters outside Walter Reed Army hospital

United States President Donald Trump has left the Walter Reed Army hospital to greet supporters lining the streets outside from a motorcade.

Shortly prior to the surprise visit Mr Trump tweeted a video updating the public on his progress and flagging his decision to greet his supporters outside.

In the video the President said he was receiving “great reports from the doctors” and described the hospital and staff as “incredible”.

Speaking of the fans outside the hospital Mr Trump said “we have enthusiasm like probably nobody’s ever had”.

“It’s been a very interesting journey. I learnt a lot about COVID … I get it and I understand it and it’s a very interesting thing and I’m going to be letting you know about it,” he said.

“In the meantime, we love the USA and we love what is happening,” he said.

As of Monday, 5th of October COVID-19 has killed 209,448 Americans and infected over seven million people.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report