More Than 50% of Households in THESE 4 Largest U.S. Cities Could NOT Pay Their Bills!

The majority of people today have serious problems with their finances. They are running on fumes. Redlining it. Pushing it to the max. When a person gets a raise at work, they buy a new car, move into a new house, take expensive vacations, and generally spend more. They don’t have more left over at the end of the day, until their income goes far above the median level.
There’s no question the coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans into financial hardship, but a new NPR/Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation survey provided a clearer picture of the extent of the struggles in the United States’ four largest cities.
More than 300 storefronts along Broadway are vacant, a 78% increase from three years ago, a recent survey found, as the coronavirus pandemic puts added pressure on bricks-and-mortar businesses. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and her staff counted 335 street-level vacancies in late August, when they inventoried storefronts along the…
A suspicious online university whose curriculum appears to be cut and pasted from a European school, two companies with nearly identical websites and two others with practically no internet presence – all five of these businesses are connected to the same Texas man.
Late-summer getaways helped lift air travel during the Labor Day weekend but the coronavirus pandemic has left its mark on what has shaped up to be a dismal season for airlines. The number of people screened by the Transportation Security Administration reached 968,673 on Friday, the highest since March 16, agency data released on Monday showed.
The NASDAQ completed a 10% correction just 3 trading days after setting a new all-time high (September 2). This sets a new record for the fastest 10% correction in history.The old record was 6 trading days from Feb 19 to Feb 27, 2020.The NASDAQ Index started in 1978. pic.twitter.com/aAut3Hhphq
Swiss National Bank is one of the leading tech investors in the world. 28% of SNB’s Equity portfolio is allocated to tech stocks. Swiss CenBank has 17.4mln Apple shares worth $6.3bn or 538k Tesla shares worth $630mln. pic.twitter.com/F6d6E1wmsM
I am experiencing déjà vu. In 1988, as a young and inexperienced investor, I met a transportation analyst from Nomura. He explained how a midsized and heavily indebted railroad company owned land in Tokyo Bay. It had the potential to build a giant condominium complex on this land, thereby diversifying into the highly profitable real estate market.
” When the world turns upside down, the best thing to do is turn right along with it.” – Mary Poppins Is Mary’s advice proper when it is your hard-earned wealth at stake? There is no doubt that investors are living in an upside down world.
The stock market has been going higher and higher in 2020. The market has been appreciating just like real estate. Fundamentals are no longer required. Equities are going up with tech stocks leading.
