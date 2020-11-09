Last Time THIS Happened To Stocks, Market Dropped 20%!

The Federal Reserve may need to step it up. With the next round of trillions in stimulus from the government delayed until further notice, the economy will desperately need a boost since it can’t do so on its own. And what’s the best way to boost a very sick and weak economy? By buying bonds of companies like Apple of course! Wait a minute, what?…
November 05, 2020 For release at 2:00 p.m. EST The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time, thereby promoting its maximum employment and price stability goals. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world.
“The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to maintain #BankRate at 0.1% and to inject an additional £150bn into the economy through quantitative easing. https://t.co/as5jKjo0a0” / Twitter
The Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to maintain #BankRate at 0.1% and to inject an additional £150bn into the economy through quantitative easing. pic.twitter.com/as5jKjo0a0
Institutional Investor Hall of Famer Richard Bernstein sees troublesome activity within the market surge. His problem: Big Tech is the main driver. “Narrow leadership is an end-of-cycle event,” the Richard Bernstein Advisors CEO and CIO told CNBC’s ” Trading Nation” on Thursday. According to Bernstein, it’s a compelling reason to get cautious.
I like to think of markets and securities in terms of three separate but interrelated dymanics: fundamentals, sentiment and technicals. Fundamentals include things like earnings, net asset value, how those things are trending and valuation relative to them. Sentiment is simply how investors are feeling toward something and technicals are really just a way to analyze the price trend.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos this week has sold more than $3 billion worth of shares in his company, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission compiled by OpenInsider. Bezos has accelerated his stock sales in the last year.
http://openinsider.com/screener?s=&o=bezos&pl=&ph=&ll=&lh=&fd=365&fdr=&td=0&tdr=&fdlyl=&fdlyh=&daysago=&xs=1&vl=&vh=&ocl=&och=&sic1=-1&sicl=100&sich=9999&grp=0&nfl=&nfh=&nil=&nih=&nol=&noh=&v2l=&v2h=&oc2l=&oc2h=&sortcol=0&cnt=100&page=1
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-03/new-yorkers-and-londoners-are-ditching-cities-for-the-suburbs?srnd=premium&sref=RJ2RlMrh
LONDON-U.K. pubs are shutting down again. This time, it isn’t just the ale drinkers who are getting shut out. It’s also the workers who made the pub their new remote office space. In one of the quirkiest reinventions of the pandemic, British pubs threw open their doors not to beer-swilling patrons, but to workers suffering cabin fever.
Stocks are enjoying a healthy cash and debt infusion here in 2020. Many have been buying tech stocks. Many companies like Apple, Amazon, and other tech shares have been seeing major gains. ETF’s are becoming extremely popular.
“Do you think that central banks will increase their balance sheets dramatically in 2021?”
