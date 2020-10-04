Jobs Report LIES AGAIN! Unemployment, Homeless, and the Inevitable Worthless Dollar

source

The economy is in bad shape. The media continuously reports how there’s a recovery. They used the recovery theme in 2009 and consistently repeated it all the way through 2019. It’s nothing but a joke. We are witnessing a complete disintegration of the global economy and for a specific purpose. The monetary system ultimately needs to be replaced and that’s exactly where we’ve been headed. Cashless society. Supranational control. And the madness of it all.

US unemployment drops to 7.9% but hiring slows pre-election

Pre-election economy: Unemployment falls, but hiring slows WASHINGTON (AP) – The final jobs report before Election Day a month from now showed hiring slowed in September even as the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 7.9% – a mixed result for President Donald Trump, who has staked his reelection in part on the economy.

Here’s where the jobs are for September 2020 — in one chart

Here’s where the jobs are – in one chart The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than expected during September, a development some economists see as another sign the rebound from the springtime recession could be slowing. The Labor Department reported Friday that payrolls increased by 661,000, below the 800,000 estimate that economists polled by Dow Jones had expected.

‘Massively concerning’ jobs report sends a signal that the economic recovery could be fading

‘Massively concerning’ jobs report sends a signal that the economic recovery could be fading Weaker-than-expected job growth in September sent a signal that the sharp economic recovery off the coronavirus shutdown may be hitting a wall. The Labor Department reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 661,000 in September, held back by declines in government employment and an exodus of workers from the labor force.

Manhattan apartment sales tumble 46%, leaving 10,000 unsold units

Manhattan apartment sales tumble 46%, leaving 10,000 unsold units Apartment sales in Manhattan plunged by 46% in the third quarter, as homebuyers continued to flow to the suburbs and Florida, according to new real estate reports. There are now about 10,000 apartments for sale in Manhattan, which would be a record, according to Compass.

Pandemic Home Buyers Drive Aspen’s New Gold Rush – WSJ

Pandemic Home Buyers Drive Aspen’s New Gold Rush ASPEN, Colo.-Prices have gotten so high here that a $1.8 million home late last year was included in an affordable-housing lottery by the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority. That home has yet to sell, but plenty of others in Aspen have.

Federal Debt Tops $27 Trillion for First Time | CNSNews

Federal Debt Tops $27 Trillion for First Time (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CNSNews.com) – The debt of the federal government topped $27 trillion for the first time on Thursday, October 1, when it climbed from an opening balance of $26,945,391,194,615.15 to a closing balance of $27,026,921,935,432.41, according to data published by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Speech, Bernanke –Deflation– November 21, 2002

Speech, Bernanke –Deflation– November 21, 2002 Since World War II, inflation–the apparently inexorable rise in the prices of goods and services–has been the bane of central bankers.

Benchmark’s Bill Gurley: markets ‘highly speculative’ like 1999

Benchmark’s Bill Gurley compares today’s markets to 1999 dot-com boom The technology sector’s strong run since its March lows reminds Benchmark’s Bill Gurley of the 1999 tech boom that preceded the dot-com bubble burst, the investor told CNBC.

U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: Small Business Busts Lift Filings Pace – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-29/u-s-bankruptcy-tracker-small-business-busts-lift-filings-pace?sref=RJ2RlMrh

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The economy is dealing with a different scenario from 2019, that’s for sure. The stock market continues to rise. The economy is not exactly the same situation. We have seen the jobs reports and the employment showing very interesting information.

