Trump Derangement Syndrome is deadly. We all knew this, but a new report from US Representative Steve Scalise (R-La.) boldly states that the policy moves made by President Trump probably saved hundreds of thousands of lives. This flies in the face of Democrat accusations of poor planning and their effort to finger the President for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Fox News published his findings and we are presenting them too, as taken from the Fox piece, with emphases added in key points:

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced a new select subcommittee to investigate and oversee the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans knew we were in for a fight. Democrats were going to use this subcommittee to relentlessly hamper, harass and pass blame on the Trump administration in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century. Over the past months, I’ve led Republicans on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis as we’ve tried to cut through the noise and partisanship. After over a dozen hearings, Democrats have still failed to uncover any major fault in the Trump administration’s pandemic response However, despite Democrats’ best efforts to obstruct our investigations, select subcommittee Republicans established several key takeaways about the Trump administration’s pandemic response, as well as some shocking revelations about Democratic governors’ deadly “must admit” orders in nursing homes. Here are the key findings our report, which we issued Friday. China lied about the dangers of COVID-19 China falsely downplayed the seriousness of the disease while simultaneously hoarding personal protective equipment and allowing Chinese nationals — including thousands from Wuhan, where the coronavirus originated — to travel abroad. People traveling from China seeded the virus throughout every corner of the globe, while China denied other nations the resources they needed to fight the virus. Democrats have resisted any attempt to investigate China’s duplicity and lies, because this would distract from their core mission of blaming President Trump for the coronavirus pandemic. Trump responded immediately to the coronavirus threat In the face of resistance and accusations of xenophobia from Democrats and many in the media, President Trump closed our borders to China, and then to Europe and other high-risk areas. President Trump launched the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” initiative in mid-March, then extended this initiative for another 30 days — protecting at-risk populations across the nation. Trump made effective decisions that saved lives The president’s tough and effective decisions — based on the advice of our nation’s top medical professionals — saved hundreds of thousands of lives. In testimony before the select subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci said lives were saved because of the president’s actions to ban flights from China and Europe; extend the flight ban to the United Kingdom; and implement the program “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” and then extend that program another 30 days. Fauci is the internationally respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The president has led an unprecedented effort against the coronavirus The Trump administration has launched initiatives to produce and distribute personal protective equipment, create the world’s best coronavirus testing infrastructure, reduce COVID-19 fatalities through better treatments, and create a safe and effective vaccine faster than any in human history. President Trump used the Defense Production Act to unilaterally reshore manufacturing of personal protective equipment and pharmaceuticals from overseas to benefit American families. As of Sept. 20, the federal government has coordinated the delivery or production of 243 million N95 masks, 1.1 billion surgical masks and 27.9 billion gloves — and stockpiled 135,784 ventilators. The U.S. also implemented national testing plans from scratch and now leads the world in testing, performing nearly 1 million COVID-19 tests daily. Most importantly, President Trump launched Operation Warp Speed and authorized billions of federal dollars to fund a visionary and historic moonshot program to deliver 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine by January 2021. Four vaccines under the program are already in Phase 3 (final) trials. Thousands died when Democratic governors sent infected people to nursing homes Democratic governors ignored guidance from the Trump administration and sent coronavirus-positive patients back to nursing homes, resulting in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths. Subcommittee Democrats had little interest in uncovering the devastating and scandalous behavior of the Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and California. But thousands of grieving families demanded answers from Congress. Republicans stepped up to investigate. For example, New York state has seen over 32,000 COVID-19 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s deadly “must admit” order led to the deaths of at least 6,600 elderly Americans. In fact, The Associated Press recently reported that the Cuomo administration is likely undercounting the nursing home deaths, estimating the true count to be around 11,000 elderly Americans — over a third of total COVID-19 deaths in New York alone. The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the deadly “must admit” orders of these governors. The above takeaways — along with a thorough timeline, accounting of numbers, and missteps of Democrats in their desperation to attack President Trump — are compiled in the report we Republicans on the select subcommittee released Friday. Our report is not a counter-narrative to Democrats’ so-called investigative efforts. We have produced authoritative investigative conclusions by members of the select subcommittee who are dedicated to the fight against this evil virus. We simply need faith, confidence, and national plans. Republicans have all three in spades. Democrats only know how to shut down our economy, shut down our churches, shut down our schools, and shut down our belief in ourselves. Under President Trump’s leadership, working together, we will defeat COVID-19 and fully restore the greatest economy our country has ever seen.

With the President himself in treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19, the coming days will tell us much about how accurate Rep. Scalise summary is. The President is getting the treatment regimen of Remdesivir, a course the Democrats spent a great deal of effort debunking, even using their friends in Big Tech to ban from the Internet a video of reported success some doctors had with another treatment, Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis, that they had some great success with.

The Democrats seem intent on keeping America in isolation, lockdown, and for what reason? To keep everybody safe? This is difficult to see. The crazy allocation of “essential” and “non-essential” businesses, especially restricting or banning Church attendance (aren’t we supposed to gather in prayer to God in times of crisis like this one?) while keeping pot shops open (that is ‘cannabis’ to those of you in cultured areas, and ‘wacky weed’ to those in the ‘hood), seems to indicate the Democrats wish.

They appear to want us isolated, high, drunk, stoned and stupid.

One has to search all of US history to find such a dedicated and powerful disinformation campaign. In fact, it is probably very fair to say that this has never happened in American history. But it certainly has happened elsewhere: The Soviet Union, China, Romania, Czechoslovakia, Albania, Germany… every place where a repressive government tried to take shape, this happened.

The result is most unfortunate to say the least. America is divided into two camps and neither side seems able to communicate with or listen to the other. A religious-style fear of COVID-19 is met with a religious-style defiance, where perhaps the truth is somewhere in between. The virus does exist, and it is of some concern, especially to older people. The inability to use government resources as a reliable source of truth, concerned about the citizens of the nation who sent those representatives and Senators to DC to work for them… that is bad.

COVID-19 is a watershed moment in American history for certain. Hopefully we come through this with a renewed adherence to and respect for the American Constitution and especially on the grounds of faith in a Creator who is not like us, which is where the document sprang from.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report