The Plot to Destroy Syria

For the past decade, foreign powers have sought to destroy Syria. Most people are unaware since the western corporate media pretend the violence is the result of a revolution or civil war. The truth is that Israel wants to reclaim southern Syria, Turkey wants to reclaim northern Syria, and the Persian Gulf states want a secure route for a natural gas pipeline to Europe. In addition, the American empire seeks to destroy any nation that fails to open its economy to western corporations and supports whatever Israel undertakes. A direct invasion of Syria would pose difficult political problems. The preferred method in the modern world is to destroy a nation by agitating and arming minority groups while sending thousands of foreign mercenaries to join attacks.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.