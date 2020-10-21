Is the Economy RECOVERING or COLLAPSING? This Makes It Very Obvious.

source

Today more than ever before we have more uncertainty, more danger, and more risk being taken. Governments have decided that they are going to intervene at record levels often helping out their friends, their colleagues, and the revolving door of business and government to ensure that their grip does not lighten up. Big changes have happened here in 2020, but we’ve only just begun.

Central Banks Say Need to Keep Spending Until Recovery From Virus – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-10-14/world-monetary-chiefs-say-it-s-too-early-to-stop-virus-spending

Smead: ‘Nightmare’ U.S. stock valuations driven by ‘young, dumb’ investors

‘Nightmare’ U.S. stock valuations driven by ‘young, dumb’ investors, fund manager says U.S. equity valuations have become a “total nightmare” fueled by “young and dumb” investors, according to Cole Smead, president and portfolio manager at Smead Capital Management. At present, investors are paying 22 times forward earnings to purchase stocks on the S&P 500, 50% higher than the 10-year average valuations across the index.

Canada, home of North America’s biggest housing bubble risk, defies pandemic with price hikes across the country | Financial Post

Canada, home of North America’s biggest housing bubble risk, defies pandemic with price hikes across the country Median home price expected to reach $693,000 by the end of the year, a 7 per cent increase from the end of 2019 Even a once-in-a-century pandemic isn’t enough to cool the Canadian housing market, with prices nationwide now forecast to end the year higher than where they started.

Real estate prices are about to drop 10%

Real estate prices are about to drop 10% The wholesale disruption of COVID-19 is taking a toll on the real estate market. A new survey suggests that offices will remain under capacity for months, retail and hospitality will continue to struggle, and, despite some increases in single-family home values, real estate across the board will see its value fall around 10% next year.

Bankrupt chains hand their keys to the lenders

Bankrupt chains hand their keys to the lenders Indeed, several companies that have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic have ended up sold in credit bids. CraftWorks, the owner of Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago that declared bankruptcy before the pandemic, was sold through a credit bid in May.

(17) Sven Henrich on Twitter:

“The bull case: Nothing matters. Not debt, not growth, not earnings, not layoffs, not valuations, not forward multiples, not tax hikes. Keep buying historic valuations because the magic money fairy will keep bailing us out.” / Twitter

No Title The bull case: Nothing matters.Not debt, not growth, not earnings, not layoffs, not valuations, not forward multiples, not tax hikes.Keep buying historic valuations because the magic money fairy will keep bailing us out.

