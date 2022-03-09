International Women’s Day Has Been And Gone

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In case you didn’t notice it, March 8 was International Women’s Day, and would you believe it even has its own website?

“Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality.”

That’s right, but first imagine a world in which people use the word sex when they mean sex as here, not gender. A world in which half of all plumbers are women. A world in which your trash is taken away by women as often as by men. Imagine a world in which women’s prisons are as austere as men’s, in which women are held properly accountable for their crimes. Imagine a world in which women fight on the front line in war alongside men. No? Hell, no, that isn’t what they want. Most men don’t want all this either, certainly they don’t want women to face the horrors of war as much as they do themselves. They don’t want women digging up the streets at 3am to fix a broken water pipe, a gas leak, or a power outage. What most men want is a fair and just world, as indeed do most women, but not all women. For example, the Fawcett Society wants women in positions of power, especially positions of power over men.

Here they are in their own words from January: “The Fawcett Society is today publishing its 2022 Sex and Power Index – the biennial report which charts the progress towards equal representation for women in top jobs across the UK. Yet again, the report reveals the pace of change is glacial in the majority of sectors and shows that women are outnumbered by men 2:1 in positions of power.”

Equal representation? People in positions of power, especially national and local government, are not there to wield power, rather they are there to serve us. Most female politicians realise this. After a while they realise too that their posts often involve long hours, inconvenient hours, and hard work. Most female politicians, but not all of them.

Then we have all the usual rubbish about the imaginary gender pay gap, a lie Thomas Sowell demolished more than forty years ago.

Then we have their outrage at the refusal of the British Government to make misogyny a hate crime. Much of the current nonsense about this resulted from the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer, a particularly outrageous crime that has earned its perpetrator a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Leaving aside the restoration of the death penalty, what sentence would they like to see imposed on Wayne Couzens and other men who murder women?

It should also be pointed out that the feminist definition of misogyny is a lot broader than most rational people’s. It can include wolf whistling (often a sign of appreciation), arguing with a feminist, or simply disagreeing with one.

Sadly, even the British Library has given spurious credence to this gender equality nonsense in this interview with Anne-Marie Osawemwenze Ore-Ofe Imafidon who says she works with not only girls but “non-binary young folk”. Seriously?

One of her main complaints is that there are very few girls working in STEM fields, and hardly any black girls at all. She seems to think this is due to some sort of invisible barrier. What she doesn’t seem to realise is that this perception is totally wrong; it isn’t that other black girls are barred, rather it is because she is so exceptional. There are countless black women in music, for example, from jazz singers to classically trained pianists. There are also many working in life sciences but only a handful of women have the aptitude for engineering, probably because dirty pipes and manicured fingernails are a poor combination.

Thankfully, a lot of female campaigners are now waking up to this nonsense, including Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull who this week declared feminism isn’t fit for purpose, She is shortly off to the United States to spread the word there, and the fact that women are adult human females. Fancy that!

