NATO is at war against Russia (videos)

First and foremost, I am profoundly disgusted by all kinds of aggressive war, also the one Russia started against Ukraine It would have been enough with Russian peacekeepers in Donbass, and Russia should have worked diplomatically to reach its goals.

Yes, the headline is dramatic, but it is true. NATO countries have made an enemy of Russia, and for all practical purposes, the NATO alliance is at war against Russia, even if we do not yet have a hot war between soldiers between NATO and Russia.

We could have avoided this war from the beginning, but we keep on insisting that Ukraine should be able to join NATO.

Tucker Carlson with criticism against the Secretary of State Antony Blinken for allowing fighter jets from Poland into Ukraine. And he also confronts Vice President Kamala Harris for inviting Zelensky into NATO.

Col. Douglas MacGregor: The war in Ukraine is over.

Dr. John Mearsheimer and Ray McGovern about the consequences and causes of the Russian invasion.

Video description: To a hammer, everything looks like a nail. To an empire, everything looks like a crisis to justify a multi-trillion-dollar military-industrial-security complex as dictators of the world. The crisis du jour for the American empire is Russia‘s aggression against Ukraine. The political establishment and the mainstream media assign responsibility to President Putin’s megalomaniac ambition to recreate the Soviet empire. The Committee welcomes Ray McGovern and John Mearsheimer as a breath of fresh air. They shoulder the United States with a fair share of the blame: the never-ending expansion of NATO cheek by jowl to Russian borders provoked the invasion. Russia fears nuclear weapons on its borders as more menacing than the Cuban Missile Crisis was to the United States. Ray and John will offer some thoughts regarding how to bury the hatchet and move forward. We all look forward to what we know will be a robust discussion.

John Mearsheimer returns for the third time as a salon speaker. We hosted John for his trenchant analysis of the abject failure of our quest for global dominance and for his courageous book with Steve Walt on the liability of American support for Israel. John is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago, where he has taught since 1982. He graduated from West Point (1970), has a Ph.D. in political science from Cornell University (1981), and has written extensively about security issues and international politics. In 2003, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and in 2020, he won the James Madison Award, given by the American Political Science Association to “an American political scientist who has made a distinguished scholarly contribution to political science.” His principal work on Ukraine is “Why the Ukraine Crisis Is the West’s Fault: The Liberal Delusions That Provoked Putin,” appearing in September-October Foreign Affairs 2014. The video of his talk has been viewed more than 14 million times.

Ray McGovern is a long-time Russian specialist. After serving as an Army combat intelligence officer in the early 60s, Ray joined the CIA’s analyst ranks. His first portfolio focused on the Sino-Soviet conflict, which was deftly exploited by Nixon/Kissinger (with more than just interpreter assistance from our own Chas Freeman). As chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch, Ray’s analytical team supported the SALT negotiations and he was in Moscow for the signing of the ABM Treaty, the cornerstone of strategic stability for the next three decades. Ray correctly predicted Brezhnev’s invasion of Czechoslovakia but incorrectly predicted Putin would not invade Ukraine. Ray thinks the new Russia-China entente helps explain Putin’s gamble. See Ray’s website raymcgovern.com and posts on antiwar.com.

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com, the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter. Also, follow Kristian on Gab, Telegram, and VK.

