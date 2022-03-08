The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Closing the Donbass cauldron & closing Nord Stream 1
The Duran: Episode 1240
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Great analysis.
You say the map was produced “by the Russians for the Russian public”. It might also be the Russians telling both the West and the people of Ukraine, “Cut out the baloney. Look at our map. The jig is up.