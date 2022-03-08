in Latest, Video

Closing the Donbass cauldron & closing Nord Stream 1

963 Views 9 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Closing the Donbass cauldron & closing Nord Stream 1
The Duran: Episode 1240

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

9 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jdd
jdd
March 8, 2022

Great analysis.

3
Reply
Guy Thornton
Guy Thornton
March 8, 2022

You say the map was produced “by the Russians for the Russian public”. It might also be the Russians telling both the West and the people of Ukraine, “Cut out the baloney. Look at our map. The jig is up.

2
Reply

Which is more trustworthy: America’s press, or China’s press?