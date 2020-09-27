HUGE SELLOFF of Tech Stocks as Fed Reduces Corporate Bond ETF Purchases. Coincidence?

source

Stocks have been fluctuating wildly. But is it a coincidence that the Fed reduced their rapid ascent to more of a stream, right around the time where stocks lost their parabolic rise? It’s certainly possible that the market feels it has gone a long way up without a breather and now [is] reassessing the situation. There are many situations which need to be resolved here in 2020 and without more stimulus, there will be difficulty in finding the broad markets rising.

U.S. Stocks See Third-Biggest Outflow Ever

U.S. Stocks See Third-Biggest Outflow Ever (Bloomberg) — The risk-off sentiment on Wall Street fueled the third-worst weekly outflow on record from U.S. equities, with technology shares falling out of favor.U.S. stock funds bled $25.8 billion in the week through Sept. 23, according to Bank of America Corp. and EPFR Global data, in a reversal

weekly equity fund flows.jpg (559×419)

SMCFF 9.25.jpg (568×404)

peak tech.jpg (767×459)

pace of cb purchases.jpg (616×313)

withdrawal of aid_0.jpg (672×462)

FRB: H.4.1 Release–Factors Affecting Reserve Balances– September 24, 2020

FRB: H.4.1 Release–Factors Affecting Reserve Balances– September 24, 2020

These companies are returning money to shareholders after cutting jobs

These companies are returning more money to shareholders after cutting jobs Dividends and buyback programs are slowly returning, but for some companies, the reinstatement of capital return plans follows layoffs and permanent job cuts. In March and April, the coronavirus pandemic spurred a number of companies to put their share buyback programs on pause and suspend or slash their dividend payments.

Walmart cuts workers’ hours but increases workload as sales rise amid pandemic | Walmart | The Guardian

Walmart cuts workers’ hours but increases workload as sales rise amid pandemic Walmart is cutting some workers’ hours and pay while increasing their workloads, according to workers who spoke to the Guardian, all while promising “greater opportunity for associates to lead and take more ownership in the business”. The retailer has emerged as one of the biggest winners of the pandemic.

AAL total debt.jpg (972×626)

Evergrande Faces Crisis of Confidence Over $120 Billion Debt – Bloomberg

Evergrande bond trading halted on reports of cash crunch | Financial Times

Evergrande bond trading halted on reports of cash crunch Trading in onshore bonds of China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, was halted after reports it was seeking government help to stave off a cash crunch caused the price of its shares and debt to tumble. Shanghai’s stock exchange suspended trading in Evergrande bonds for half an hour on Friday morning, citing “abnormal fluctuations”.

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic

Reports: Kuwait and the UAE in economic pain amid pandemic DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Two oil-rich Arab Gulf states suffered severe economic blows on Wednesday, as a major credit agency downgraded Kuwait for the first time and the United Arab Emirates acknowledged its economy would contract to a level last seen in 2009.

UK supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons are rationing toilet paper and hand sanitizer as fears of panic buying return. One worker said their store was ‘worse than a bad Christmas.’

UK supermarkets Tesco and Morrisons are rationing toilet paper and hand sanitizer as fears of panic buying return. One worker said their store was ‘worse than a bad Christmas.’ British supermarket chains Morrisons and Tesco have reintroduced product limits of three per person on staple goods such as long-life food and hygiene products. Shoppers appear to have been stocking up amid fears of a second lockdown, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced stricter coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday.

