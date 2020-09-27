Football Star Murdered in Afghanistan

Pat Tillman was a handsome professional football player who walked away from a $3.6 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army after the 9-11 terror attacks. He was assigned to an elite U.S. Army ranger unit and participated in the invasion of Iraq in March 2003. In early 2004, he deployed to Afghanistan and was killed. Three Army doctors in Afghanistan who examined Tillman’s body thought he was murdered since he died from three bullet holes to the forehead, which was inconsistent with the explanation of the incident given by ranger officers.
