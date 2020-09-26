in Latest, Video

Pelosi, for a SECOND TIME, urges Biden not to debate Trump

Pelosi doubles down that Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: ‘Why bother?’

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-doubles-down-biden-shouldnt-debate-trump

Smoking Eagle
September 26, 2020

If they pump Biden full of acuity-enhancing drugs, will he become sleepier? If he collapses will they rush him off stage to hospital and find that he has been poisoned with Novichok and start a whole new “Russia did it” story? Watch this space.

