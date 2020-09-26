Pelosi, for a SECOND TIME, urges Biden not to debate Trump

*****News Topic 45*****
Pelosi doubles down that Biden shouldn’t debate Trump: ‘Why bother?’
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/pelosi-doubles-down-biden-shouldnt-debate-trump
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
If they pump Biden full of acuity-enhancing drugs, will he become sleepier? If he collapses will they rush him off stage to hospital and find that he has been poisoned with Novichok and start a whole new “Russia did it” story? Watch this space.