Financial System Weakest Link Here in 2020! Failure Inevitable, Containment Impossible

This is a continuation of yesterdays video. The CMBS is a huge issue and it’s largely ignored. What do you think is the weakest link in the financial system?

Microsoft is letting more employees work from home permanently – The Verge

Microsoft is letting more employees work from home permanently Microsoft is allowing more of its employees to work from home permanently, the company announced Friday. While the vast majority of Microsoft employees are still working from home during the ongoing pandemic, the software maker has unveiled “hybrid workplace” guidance internally to allow for far greater flexibility once US offices eventually reopen.

The Island Brokers Are Overwhelmed – DNyuz

The Island Brokers Are Overwhelmed Calls and emails come in at all times of day and night. They no longer concern fun or prestige. Instead they focus on fresh water and solar panels. These were not the inquiries they had grown used to. The island brokers are overwhelmed.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript]

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks with Yahoo Finance [Transcript] Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, spoke with Yahoo Finance to discuss the economic implications of no fiscal stimulus and what lies ahead for Fed policy. Below is a transcript of his appearance, taped on Oct. 8 and aired on Oct. 9.

World food price index rise 5% year-on-year in September – FAO | Reuters

World food price index rise 5% year-on-year in September – FAO ROME (Reuters) – World food prices rose for a fourth month running in September, led by strong increases for cereals and vegetable oils, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 97.9 points last month versus a downwardly revised 95.9 in August.

Manhattan Apartments Haven’t Been This Cheap to Rent Since 2013 – Bloomberg

ESPN preparing another round of layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic – nj.com

ESPN preparing another round of layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic The Worldwide Leader is about to get smaller. Front Office Sports reports ESPN is preparing for another round of layoffs. This time, the coronavirus is to blame. ESPN could lay off hundreds of employees in the coming weeks … One source pegged the potential number of job losses between 300 and 700 employees.

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The financial system is different than 2019, that’s for sure. Money has been flowing into equities. Stocks, particularly tech stocks, technology stocks, are doing very well. Bonds, treasuries. Looking into low interest rates.

