Financial System Failure Warning Triggered: First CMBS Begins To Fall. What’s Next?

The Financial Crisis has taught investors nothing. They shied away from risk for about a few months before jumping right back into it. Sure, maybe subprime mortgages weren’t the top pick but they just moved on. Today, the most overt concern is the debt connected to retail, the derivatives mess underneath it, and how purposely ignoring this will have devastating consequences. Well, this time is different, right?
DATA INSIGHTS | TREND TRACKER | Editor’s Note: This research is part of an in-depth series of polls of over 510,000 small business owners in the U.S. & Canada affected by the Coronavirus. To see more of our findings, go here. BOSTON, MA, Sept.
A $680 million commercial mortgage-backed securities loan for a Starwood mall portfolio that includes a large Wellington property has been sent to special servicing, according to Trepp. The four-property portfolio is owned partly by Starwood Property Trust. Loans are generally sent to special servicing when they are either in default or when a property has lost a major tenant.
The retail special servicing rate clocked in at 17.3%, up from 16.0% in July. The lodging special servicing rate, which saw the second-highest increase among all property types, came in at 25%, up from 24.3% in July. Since then, a number of loans that were marked delinquent have been cured (or reverted to current status).
(Bloomberg) — Some of the world’s wealthiest people have sold more than $3 billion of stakes in their major holdings since August, diversifying their fortunes as stock markets rebounded. Heinz Hermann Thiele offloaded about $1.
The 1600s had the Dutch tulip market bubble. Now 2020 is doing the same for rare plants. Interest in greenery has grown during the pandemic, with more people stuck at home and bored-and Instagram posts have helped send the market for unusual varieties into a tizzy.
The beleaguered vehicle rental company filed for bankruptcy and said it would lay off 10,000 employees in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Then it disclosed millions in retention bonuses.
The stock market has performed very well in 2020. Interest rates are extremely low throughout this period and should remain low for some time. We have seen large inflows of cash, debt, money, flowing into equities, particularly tech stocks.
