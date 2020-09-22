Corporations Going ALL OUT With Massive Leverage! Debt Expansion Will Create Havoc

Everyone is in debt. Corporations use debt. Apple has $200 billion in cash on hand and still borrows excessive levels of debt. Nations, cities, and people are heavily in debt, and ultimately this puts a heavy strain on the entire system. There is only so much debt it can handle without causing a backlash. A failure. This is inevitable and yet we are witnessing it all in slow motion, denial from every angle, and mountains of history books warning of the obvious, but nobody even cares anymore.
Airline CEOs plead with Washington as layoffs loom | TheHill
Airline CEOs plead with Washington as layoffs loom
The race to prevent massive airline layoffs in October is heating up with CEOs and union leaders pleading with the White House and Congress to reach a deal for more industry aid. Employers say they will have to start cutting tens of thousands of jobs in a little more than a week without congressional action.
Private Equity Firms Storm Leveraged Loan Market to Fund Payouts – Bloomberg
Private equity owners pile on leverage to pay themselves dividends | Financial Times
Private equity owners pile on leverage to pay themselves dividends
Private equity groups including TPG and Apax Partners are taking advantage of blockbuster demand for corporate debt by loading companies they own with fresh loans and using the cash to award themselves a bumper payday.
FinCEN Files Show Criminals Moved Billions As Banks Watched
Secret Documents Show How Criminals Use Famous Banks To Finance Terror And Death
A huge trove of secret government documents reveals for the first time how the giants of Western banking move trillions of dollars in suspicious transactions, enriching themselves and their shareholders while facilitating the work of terrorists, kleptocrats, and drug kingpins. And the US government, despite its vast powers, fails to stop it.
The stock market has risen rapidly throughout 2020. We can see that more and more debt, margin, and leverage is being used. The financial companies are able to use the low interest rates and take additional risk.
