YouTube Is Now Censoring Comments

YouTubers have a lot of control over their channels including individual videos. For example, a video can be for public viewing; it can be unlisted which means it will still be public but will not show up in searches; or it can be private, meaning the user can control who can view it and who cannot.

Comments can be held for moderation, individual commenters can be blocked, so can certain words. There are other options too, but of late, commenters have been advised by the algorithm against using certain words. Here is a very recent example of a comment that I attempted to post on the History Debunked channel.

As can be seen from the database alluded to, the offending word isn’t or wasn’t so offending when it was used, although the song may make you cringe if you play it.

More seriously, one should ask how many comments on a more serious subject are being covertly removed when the algorithm disapproves of them. The big one is of course a C, and no, it isn’t a swear word.

