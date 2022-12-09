Google Is Still Your Friend. Just

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The phrase “Google is your friend” is a sarcastic response to a stupid question; it means don’t waste my time, use your search engine, in particular the world’s number one search engine. But is Google really your friend?

Since the covid pandemic and even before that, Google has been accused of left wing bias. Dan Bongino who left and/or was kicked off YouTube regularly lambasts it as Marxist. Is that claim fair? The short answer is no, but as usual, things are a little more complicated.

Before going any further, let us look back to how it all started. Google was founded officially on September 4, 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; both men are computer scientists so this was initially less a business venture than a scientific one. YouTube was initially a different company; it was founded in 2005 by three former Paypal employees and acquired by Google the following year.

Page and Brin are or were both politically Libertarians although they have both donated to the Democratic Party. It has to be noted that the Democratic Party has been totally corrupted since the 2016 election and even before that there were serious concerns with some of the activities of the Obama Administration.

Google has been criticised for skewing search engine results; YouTube has been shadow banning many “right wing” content creators, and many channels have been taken down or issued with strikes, but in view of much of the content uploaded, no reasonable person could claim it is an arm of either the Democratic Party or the US Government, or that it bows readily to censorship.

While it is true that Google fired James Damore for writing a memo that pointed out (correctly) that (most) women haven’t got what it takes when it comes to coding, the company was also sued by a bunch of feminist agitators for sex discrimination.

Although it is one of the largest companies in the world, Google has been targeted by left wing agitators as have many other corporations. Most companies don’t want and can’t afford the hassle; Google is no exception. These people are most active on YouTube where they are constantly flagging videos and reporting channels for “hate speech” and other imaginary dastardly deeds, but such complaints don’t all come from “left wing” sources. For example, there are a number of channels run by Christian apologists who churn out a never ending stream of videos attacking Islam. Unsurprisingly, these channels and their videos have often been reported by Moslems who feel aggrieved. Nick Rekeita is a legal pundit whose YouTube channel was closed after a mass flagging campaign by transgender fanatics.

Allowing for all this including the banning of Alex Jones and the purging of “white supremacists”, there are too many right wing, Conservative and Republican YouTubers to mention for YouTube and Google to be accused of bias, but here are a few:

Blaze TV

Daily Wire

Epoch Times

Fox News including especially Tucker Carlson

Jason Whitlock

Judicial Watch

One America News

Steven Crowder

The Quartering

Tim Pool

WION (major Indian news outlet)

Google is still and hopefully will remain a force for good. People who criticise Google should look first and foremost to those who pressurise it, particularly from behind the scenes, as we are currently seeing with the treasure trove of mendacity being exposed at Twitter by Elon Musk.

