“The Atlantic” Gaslights On The Twitter Revelations

Guess who doesn’t understand the First Amendment to the US Constitution? Would you believe Tucker Carlson doesn’t? The author of this article would have you believe so, but one must doubt the sincerity of that claim.

“Twitter is a private company—not the federal government” proclaims David French.

The First Amendment actually reads: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Great, now where does it say that Congress or any agents of any branch of the US Government or local government can pressurise media outlets or conspire with them to suppress information the public is entitled to have and to assess themselves?

It isn’t only Tucker who is said not to understand the First Amendment but Elon Musk. Wrong again. It is clear from the Musk revelations and indeed has been clear for some time that not only Twitter but Facebook and other social media have been in cahoots with the Biden Administration and before that with elements of the Democratic Party to suppress free speech by shadow banning, limiting the reach of messages and at times kicking people off social media for no good reason, most notably Donald Trump when he was still President. And we haven’t even mentioned covid yet nor the creative way certain facts are labelled misinformation.

This is not to say that no government ever has the right to request the removal of social media posts; there are bona fide reasons for this including national security; companies, other organisations and individuals may do this too, but when the White House or any other arm of government says "remove this" with no qualification and the outlet concerned does so, that is when Twitter or whatever becomes a de facto arm of government. Leaving that aside, wasn't there a time when the press in particular would stand up to the government, when it was opposed to censorship?

French waffles on about Twitter being a private company and the Hunter Biden laptop story in particular not being censored, but who is he kidding?

An article linked from the same page proclaims The Far Right Is Getting What It Asked For, in particular the recent bizarre rant of the artist formerly known as Kanye West. This article alludes inter alia to the claim that Donald Trump called Mexicans rapists – an outright lie; that he alluded to “good people on both sides” at that notorious Charlottesville rally – a distortion, and to the Great Replacement as a conspiracy theory. One more time, boys and girls, if something is happening, it isn’t a theory, whether or not it is an actual conspiracy. And state censorship is most definitely happening. Three cheers for Elon!

