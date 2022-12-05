The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Musk, concern for his safety. Macon, why is LNG 6X more? EU v US, fake fight for Green industry. U/1
Topic 798
This conflict between Russia- Ukraine was never the game, the real war is against Russia by the US/NATO/VASSAL states who are using Ukraine like a big stick to thrash Russia with ,unfortunately the stick has turned round and is now TRASHING the afore mentioned belligerents.
Europe is ripped off by the Biden mafia family. What is there for neocons and neoliberals to manage? The Ukraine Army lost 100k men and relies now on volunteers who highly likely will flee during the harsh winter and the Russian meat grinder offensive. The war will be over in a few months,
Ah yes. Tower Hamlets warm rooms. It’s real. I know because I live in Tower Hamlets. Stuff’s getting real. Local supermarket yesterday had no eggs. The cold weather from Eastern Europe is due to land in the UK tomorrow (albeit in the North of England and Scotland). We have strikes every day up until Christmas and beyond, of trains, buses, Royal Mail, teachers, nurses, security companies that deliver cash to banks and big stores. The Net Zero grift has a lot to answer for. You are lucky to live where you do, Alex.