A YouTube, That Keeps Being Blocked, About Who Controls U.S. & UK

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

It was done in 2017, and is about how in extreme-capitalist or “fascist” countries such as UK and U.S., where the megacorporations that sell only to governments, such as BAE and Lockheed Martin, bribe their way to enormous growth, which benefits ONLY the very wealthiest, who control those corporations and thus their governments.

Here is that 2017 youtube today:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJkmxBd2EA

It has had so few viewers so that now there are only 39 viewer-comments to it.

And here is one of the merely 12 (as-of now) archived copies of it at the standard Web-archive, the Wayback Machine:

https://web.archive.org/web/20230515073545/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJkmxBd2EA

which blocks viewing it, by a message:

YouTube, A Google company

en

Sign in

Before you continue to YouTube …

That message gives you a number of options in order to view the documentary, but none of the options will stop the block unless you wait for an extraordinarily long time — if ever. If you wait long enough, you might be able to view an archived version — a version that’s supposed to last. This enables YouTube quietly to cancel the documentary — remove it entirely — if it starts to be viewed by too many people

So: the only way to view the film is at YouTube itself, where it has been successfully squelched so that this documentary, which was issued in 2017 by PBS (the supposedly “Public Broadcasting System”) in the U.S., but still isn’t available yet to see free-of-charge there, has only 12 copies of it (those blocked copies of it) at the Wayback Machine.

Here is one of those 12 archived copies that I was finally able to get through to, to view the documentary:

https://web.archive.org/web/20230427075310/https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=KAJkmxBd2EA

It’s one of only 2 real copies of it (copies that work) at the Wayback Machine.

What it shows is the nuts-and-bolts operations behind the system that was first envisioned in 1877 by Cecil Rhodes, and that the naive U.S. President Harry S. Truman (under the influence of the Rhodesist Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower) instituted, starting on 25 July 1945, as is documented and explained in my 2022 book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL. We live in the resulting world. And that documentary shows how it works, from the inside.

NOTE: The “Prince Bandar” who was a principal in the Al Yamamah deal that’s discussed in this documentary is the same person whom the FBI documented in 2001 had hired at least two of the 9/11 perpetrators to do 9/11, and he was then promptly spirited out of America when the 9/11 attacks had been done. One of the other profiteers from the Al Yamamah deal was the Dutch Prince Bernhard, who co-founded (with David Rockefeller) the annual closed-to-the-public Bilderberg Conferences, the secret club of NATO financial backers/beneficiaries.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

