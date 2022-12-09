The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Three (2006-2013)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In 2008, American President George Bush announced that he would disregard the 1999 peace agreement and support an independent Kosovo protected by NATO. Russia and Serbia condemned this unilateral action. The United States had used massive force to bomb the European state of Serbia without United Nations approval and then violated a peace agreement to redraw its national boundaries while establishing a new American military base in Serbia.

The rapid growth and aggressiveness of NATO concerned Russian leaders, but it was the building of American missile bases in Eastern Europe that alarmed them. In 2009, President Barack Obama announced that American missile bases would be built in Romania and Poland capable of hitting Moscow with long-range cruise missiles. This was a flagrant violation of the Founding Act that barred new NATO bases and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The Soviet Union had disbanded and freed Eastern Europe after assurances that NATO forces would not move east. Yet NATO forces gradually moved east and now assembled on Russian borders and included German troops, from a nation that had invaded Russia twice the past century. NATO troops also appeared in Ukraine and in Georgia on Russia’s southern border. Russian President Putin appealed to European leaders to stop this madness, noting that efforts for American military domination of all of Europe could lead to war.

___________________________________

Related Tale: “The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part One (1917 – 1991)”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieKHd…

Related Tale: “The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Two (1992 – 2005)”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=of_XS…

Related Tale: “The Empire Bombed Serbia to Seize Kosovo in 1999”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsRkq…

“Russia’s Chechen chief blames CIA for violence”; Reuters; September 24, 2009; https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ru…

Related Tale: “The Destruction of Libya in 2011”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Lh4…

Related Tale: “Warmongers Almost Killed Millions in 1962”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTfA0…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report