in Latest, Video

Russia sends letter to US, ‘stop sending weapons.’ CIA & Elensky say Russia will use nukes. Update 1

268 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia sends letter to US, ‘stop sending weapons.’ CIA & Elensky say Russia will use nukes. Update 1
Topic 498

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

U.S. Colonel Drops Truth Bombs