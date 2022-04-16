in Latest, Video

Russia Laments Moskva Loss, Bombs Azovstal, Warns US Against Arms Supplies to Kiev

366 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Laments Moskva Loss, Bombs Azovstal, Warns US Against Arms Supplies to Kiev
News Topic 468

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia sends letter to US, ‘stop sending weapons.’ CIA & Elensky say Russia will use nukes. Update 1

Russia ramps up airstrikes. British SAS in Kiev. Germany advises against hot showers. Update 2