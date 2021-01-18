Who Corrupted Big Tech? — Part 2

Google in particular appears to have been infiltrated by a particularly nasty brand of feminist. These mindless proponents of the cult of intersectionality demand equal rights and equal representation – in the boardroom and in Parliament, but not digging up the street at 3am to fix a broken water pipe.

In 2017, a lawsuit was filed against Google by female employees; the complaint included the claim that one woman experienced a pattern of discrimination in her position at the company’s in-house childcare facilities. That’s right, Google not only employs mothers but it looks after their kids for them.

In August the same year, Google fired engineer James Damore for pointing out, extremely diplomatically, that men do some things better than women, a claim that should be self-evident in the computer industry whose exceptional women include Grace Hopper and who?

We hear the same arguments constantly from race-baiters, namely that unless every group achieves equality of outcome, they have been held down by discrimination. These arguments fall apart under the slightest critical examination as demonstrated by Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams decades ago, but socialists and fellow travellers never tire of parroting them.

On another front, Google made a serious mistake by employing the ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center for its trusted flagger program.

Both Google and Facebook have long been pressurised by such hatemongers to take down videos and posts that don’t accord with their view of history or “human rights”. Individuals and small organised groups also spend a lot of time flagging videos on YouTube; Islamic extremists have long taken umbrage at some of the videos uploaded by ex-Moslems, atheists, and Christian fanatics like David Wood. Ironically, Wood recently warned against the witch-hunt of Trump supporters following Trump’s election “loss”.

While shadow banning is a big problem for some of its content creators, it is noticeable that YouTube is still extremely Libertarian in many respects, particularly in allowing both the religious and the anti-religious to upload videos that at times jar the sensibilities of ordinary people. So can there really be said to be a grand conspiracy at work inside Big Tech?

The answer is no, but the activities of particularly Jack Dorsey and the attacks on the Trump Administration followed by the takedown of Parler can only be described as extremely disturbing. In spite of all the ways these companies enrich our lives, we should reject their attacks on our liberties, however well-intentioned they believe them to be. No one in his right mind wants to be a well-fed slave.

In conclusion, the real problem isn’t with the so-called Tech Tyrants, rather it is those who have been whispering and at times shouting in their ears. They need to be encouraged if not compelled to return to their former mission statements, which for Google was “Don’t be evil”. And it is in their own interest to do so, because at the end of the day, billionaires are just as vulnerable to the mob as the rest of us, and in most cases they are a lot more visible.

