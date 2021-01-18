Parler back online with landing page & message from CEO
Parler Back From The Dead As CEO Posts New Message
Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours) Parler ‘s website suddenly appeared online Sunday with a message from its CEO, John Matze, who said, “Hello world, is this thing on?” The message suggests Parler was able to find another hosting service, coming about a week after Amazon Web Services booted the social media website from its services, taking the site down.
