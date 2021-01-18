in Latest, Video

Navalny Returns, Russia Yawns

Russian opposition figure Navalny detained at passport control after returning to Moscow following almost five months in Germany

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been detained by police at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after returning from Germany, where he had been recovering following an alleged poisoning attempt last summer. Navalny and his wife Yulia left the plane together on Sunday evening with the rest of the passengers and drove to the terminal in a bus.

