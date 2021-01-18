in Links, Video

For MLK's 92nd Anniversary: Great Speeches to Strengthen the Soul in Times of Darkness

Originally published on the Rising Tide Foundation The vision for a world of peaceful cooperation and brotherhood which Martin Luther King willingly gave his life represents a promethean fire, is required more today than ever before. As civilization is confronted with some of the most dangerous challenges threatening global war, and a plunge into a new Dark Age, the tests we will collectively be faced with can best be met by rekindling those creative fires of love and understanding that shaped Martin Luther King’s ministry and his life of strategic thinking. It is with this hope for a better age of humanity that the Rising Tide Foundation presents a collection of the most powerful speeches and sermons of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.

Transcripts of Sermons/Speeches

“The Death of Evil upon the Seashore” (May 17, 1956) Letter from Burmingham Jail (April 16, 1963) “I Have a Dream,” Address Delivered at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (1963) “A Time to Break Silence” (April 4, 1967) “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” (April 3, 1968) “The Drum Major Instinct,” Sermon Delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Feb. 4, 1968)

Videos of Sermons/Speeches

Love Your Enemies, 1957
Paul’s Letter to American Christians, July 3, 1958 The Drum Major Instinct The 3 Evils of Society Three Dimensions of a Complete Life   Guidelines for a Constructive Church, June 5, 1965 Remaining Awake During a Great Revolution, March 31 1968 Where do we go from Here? Speech at Howard University, 1966 I’ve Been to the Mountaintop, April 3, 1968

Supplementary Material

Martin Luther King’s Assassins Try Killing Him Again by Matthew Ehret
