For MLK’s 92nd Anniversary: Great Speeches to Strengthen the Soul in Times of Darkness

Transcripts of Sermons/Speeches“The Death of Evil upon the Seashore” (May 17, 1956) Letter from Burmingham Jail (April 16, 1963) “I Have a Dream,” Address Delivered at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom (1963) “A Time to Break Silence” (April 4, 1967) “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” (April 3, 1968) “The Drum Major Instinct,” Sermon Delivered at Ebenezer Baptist Church (Feb. 4, 1968)
Videos of Sermons/SpeechesPaul’s Letter to American Christians, July 3, 1958 The Drum Major Instinct The 3 Evils of Society Three Dimensions of a Complete Life Guidelines for a Constructive Church, June 5, 1965 Remaining Awake During a Great Revolution, March 31 1968 Where do we go from Here? Speech at Howard University, 1966 I’ve Been to the Mountaintop, April 3, 1968
Supplementary MaterialMartin Luther King’s Assassins Try Killing Him Again by Matthew Ehret
