For MLK’s 92nd Anniversary: Great Speeches to Strengthen the Soul in Times of Darkness

Transcripts of Sermons/Speeches

Videos of Sermons/Speeches

Love Your Enemies, 1957

Supplementary Material

One-Time Monthly Yearly Make a one-time donation Make a monthly donation Make a yearly donation Choose an amount $5.00 $15.00 $100.00 $5.00 $15.00 $100.00 $5.00 $15.00 $100.00 Or enter a custom amount Your contribution is appreciated. Your contribution is appreciated. Your contribution is appreciated. DonateDonate monthlyDonate yearly Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon! Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The vision for a world of peaceful cooperation and brotherhood which Martin Luther King willingly gave his life represents a promethean fire, is required more today than ever before. As civilization is confronted with some of the most dangerous challenges threatening global war, and a plunge into a new Dark Age, the tests we will collectively be faced with can best be met by rekindling those creative fires of love and understanding that shaped Martin Luther King’s ministry and his life of strategic thinking. It is with this hope for a better age of humanity that the Rising Tide Foundation presents a collection of the most powerful speeches and sermons of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.Paul’s Letter to American Christians, July 3, 1958The Drum Major InstinctThe 3 Evils of SocietyThree Dimensions of a Complete LifeGuidelines for a Constructive Church, June 5, 1965Remaining Awake During a Great Revolution, March 31 1968Where do we go from Here?Speech at Howard University, 1966I’ve Been to the Mountaintop, April 3, 1968