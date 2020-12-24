American citizens have been in many cases really deeply impacted by COVID-19 tinpot dictators closing businesses due to fear of the virus. In the spring, the President and Congress swiftly passed a relief plan that paid every American aside from the super-wealthy a $1,200 payment. This extended to benefits for children as well, so a family of four might have picked up $3,600 or more, ostensibly to help the families make it through the massive unemployment the shutdown brought about. As time went on and COVID did not go away, some states and cities are planning or executing lockdowns again. Joe Biden, if inaugurated as President, plans to shut the entire nation down for something like 45 days (which would no doubt be extended, just because those in power could do so.)

Shutdown or no, Congress started debating a fourth COVID-related relief measure which featured another $1,200 payout. The Democrats stubbornly kept trying to place riders in the measure for American taxpayer money to be sent hither and yon for anything and everything but coronavirus relief for Americans. Much like the recent rumor of our vaccines being sent abroad before being given to American citizens, the liberals insisted on giving away the farm without letting the farmer eat. This new package was finally sent through both houses of Congress, a six thousand page behemoth, that does much of the same porkulus that was wanted before – things like military equipment for Egypt and gender programs for Pakistan.

Right.

Oh, and a very generous (sarcasm) $600 payment to American taxpayers for COVID relief.

When this got to President Trump’s desk he stunned the country, happily so for many of us (including those of us who both need and do not need financial support) by saying, Congress did not even read this monster, folks, but look what it features! I am not signing this. Congress needs to give $2,000 to each citizen and get rid of all these stupid waste programs or I am vetoing it.

The president lists these irrelevant (and expensive) outlays of YOUR money:

$85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia $134 million for Burma $1.3 billion for Egypt, including for the military, so that they can go and buy Russian military hardware. Very generous, Congress! $25 million for ‘democracy and gender’ programs in Pakistan (teaching Muslims to be gay, no doubt) $505 million to Belize, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Panama $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. which is not even open for business right now. (why?!) $1 billion for the Smithsonian Institution (which is also not open) $154 million for the National Gallery of Art (also closed) $7 million for reef fish management $25 million for combating Asian Carp $2.5 million to count the number of Amberjack Fish in the Gulf of Mexico $3 million in poultry production technology $2 million to research the effects of downed trees (!) $566 million for construction projects at the F.B.I. The bill presently gives checks of YOUR taxpayer money to families of illegal aliens living in the US as well, allowing them to get up to $1,800 each, contrasted with the $600 for US citizens. And more…

This is a $900 billion piece of legislation. While the numbers President Trump mentioned do not compare very highly against the overall total, none of these have anything to do with COVID, and in particular the notion of paying family members of illegal aliens MORE than legal citizens is asinine.

President Trump, in listing all these things, basically took Congress out to the woodshed for a much-needed beating. This ought to happen every time Congress allocates taxpayer funds for anything.

The President’s action here is the fulfillment of a promise the president swore in 2018, when he regretfully signed an omnibus spending bill that numbered five thousand pages into law. He said, “This time, but I will never do this again. It is bad for the nation.”

He is absolutely right. He also stole the spotlight again and successfully put his election challenge front and center by merely mentioning that “the next administration may have to take this us, and that next administration may be me.”

This is certainly about the election, but for President Trump it is really about America itself. The man is motivated by his ideas of what will make America great (again) and that means the American people. Not the elite. He is, at least financially speaking, one of the elite, but when he finally decided to run for President back in 2015, this came after at least ten years of him refusing to run, despite constant proddings from his friend and talk show host, Sean Hannity. A lot of people may not know this, but the Trumpster was being thought of as a viable presidential candidate by some very influential people many years before he ever ran. When he finally decided to, it was because for him, a tipping point had been reached with Obama / Biden and the way the government was running.

President Trump is truly a man who wishes to help the American people. Contrasted with so many people in American politics who say this but do not do it, he says it and does it. It seems that not even the most dyed-in-the-wool liberal can deny this, and they don’t – at least not successfully. That is why the stories from the Left surrounding Trump are all about various personal scandals – Tax returns, Stormy Daniels, Russiagate and so on. But when the man donates all his salary and refuses to make alliances with powerful people and organizations, that says something. Even Julian Assange noted this back in 2016:

“We cannot publish what we do not have. To date, we have not received information on Donald Trump’s campaign, or Jill Stein’s campaign, or Gary Johnson’s campaign or any of the other candidates that [fulfills] our stated editorial criteria,” Assange said in a statement posted on WikiLeaks‘ website.

Interestingly, Nancy Pelosi agreed with President Trump’s demand for $2,000 per person, and at the time of this writing, we are waiting to see if Congress will approve the amendment through a “unanimous consent request”, a special process where all members of the House have to agree to the change. That request is scheduled for 9:00am Eastern Standard Time, Thursday, Dec 24th, at the time of this writing, this is less than eight hours away.

Roman Balmakov of The Epoch Times gives a stunningly clear report on this in this video below. Also reported here is information concerning the election challenge, but we will cover this in a separate piece.

