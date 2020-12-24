in Latest, Video

It All Makes Sense: Gaslighting the USA to make it IMPLODE!

ELECTION 2020: The Plot to Steal America

Youtube has now DELETED this video, in an effort to censor our free speech. Please download the video from my website www.mia.news and upload it to Youtube, so they can no longer censor this important truth. ***Please note that the CCP does not own majority share of Disney. I reported this incorrectly.



 

2020 has been a year like no other. Everything we know, everything we trust, and everything we have come to rely on has changed. So why should we expect the US election to be any different?

Mainstream media are telling us the race is over, Biden won, time to move on, nothing to see here folks. But in your gut, you know something’s just not right. From the strange patterns on election night, to the weeks of suspense, to the reports of fraud that evaporate faster than Biden’s memory. It just doesn’t add up.

In this episode, I’ll show you just what’s going on behind the scenes in this election, and why the greatest threat we’re facing right now, is not an invisible enemy invading our bodies, but one that’s invading our country and our minds.

