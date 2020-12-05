in Latest, Video

True Leadership: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney REJECTS “The Great Reset”

Jason Kenny Shows Real Leadership Rejecting Klaus Schwab’s New World Order!

Jason Kenny shows real leadership and courage to stand up against the Orwellian “great reset” communist media and government.  Thank goodness there is a voice of reason that represents the people and supports small business.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answered a question from a viewer during a Facebook livestream regarding ”The Great Reset” that is being promoted by politicians around the world, like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Kenney is definitely not supportive of the notion.

 

Robert Tyrrell
Robert Tyrrell
December 5, 2020

Around 7 billion people will also fight back. Fucking psychos…

