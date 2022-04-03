Panel: “Russia & the Great Reset – Resistance or Complicity?”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Panel:
OffGuardian has teamed up with Unlimited Hangout to host our first-ever panel discussion: …
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia went along. With the Covid narrative as did China and India which are big payers. This was very alarming and quite damaging for the trust I had put in them but in Russia in particular. I felt deceived. Then this Ukrainian event took place, just as the covid story was tanking and people were waking up to the lies. The timing was rather perfect if the goal was to deflect attention from covid. But the war and in particular the economic and financial war waged by west on Russia and the judo moves from the Russians to fight, reawakened… Read more »