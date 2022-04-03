Blakistan Abandons Jussie Smollett

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

April Fool’s Day this year was Rachel Maddow’s forty-ninth birthday, but it was a male homosexual rather than a lesbian celebrity who was the but of jokes, one in particular by a YouTuber who streamed an hour plus video that purported to show a car chase involving Jussie Smollett. This was eerily reminiscent of an infamous car chase from the 1990s, but the driver, who was arrested, was a white dude. So the rumour that Jussie had robbed a Subway was untrue? Yup!

Those who heard the full details of the alleged attack on Smollett were suspicious from the outset. One of the first to call BS was the no-nonsense black Trump supporter Jericho Green on January 30, 2019, the day after the incident. Green has made a ton of videos commenting on the case since, and so have many other black YouTubers, not all of them conservatives.

There are still some people in Smollett’s corner, including property magnate Patrisse Cullors, but few have gone as far as Taraji Henson who had the temerity to compare Smollett’s case with that of Emmett Till. This is the one black radicals always fall back on, even though it happened in 1955, but it is surely the height of distaste to compare the murder of a teenager with the contrived hoax Smollett pulled on the nation, on its gullibles, anyway.

On March 23, the YouTuber Joe Budden called for Smollett to be sent back to jail. Anthony Brian Logan has also covered the case extensively as has the undisputed King of Blakistan, AK Nation.

On December 20 last year, a California news station announced the result of its poll: Should Jussie Smollett serve jail time? It gave no ethnic breakdown, but 93% of respondents thought he should while only 7% thought he shouldn’t. Three months and more on and after his antics in the courtroom, few Americans of any heritage are likely to view him more sympathetically.

