The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The search for Soviet weapons. Zelensky calls two Generals traitors. Update 3
Russia needs to get this done as quickly has possible, even if it means flattening the iron works where these Nazi scum are hiding, I know Russia dosen’t want to go in over heavy handed, but to me the longer Russia holds back, a false flag will be more likely, The job needs to be done ASAP.
I don’t understand what Shultz is up to, Russia will just cut off the gas to Germany, stealing Gasprom assets won’ make a blind difference to the outcome, the GAS WILL CEASE TO FLOW. What an idiot, I should have some empathy for the German public, but I just can’t find it.