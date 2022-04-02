in Video

Global hybrid war: Imran Khan lashes out at US. Elections in Serbia. Elections in Hungary. Update 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Global hybrid war: Imran Khan lashes out at US. Elections in Serbia. Elections in Hungary. Update 2
Alex Christoforou

2 Comments
Orion
Orion
April 2, 2022

The US says it does not interfere in other countries internal affairs. That has got to be the joke of the day.

Orion
Orion
April 2, 2022

And of course there was also Corbyn in britain who was pushed out of power by the zionist coalition in parliament. Most of these vassal European nations have been pushed into NATO through the backdoor anyway. If their people had any real choices things would have been different today.

