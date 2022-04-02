The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Battle For Donbass Looms, Germany Industry Warns Against Gas Cut Off, China and India Hold Firm on Russia Links
News Topic 453
Xi calls on EU to form independent China policy, encourages bloc to take primary role for Ukraine resolution
Xi calls on EU to form independent China policy, encourages bloc to take primary role for Ukraine resolution
Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a video meeting with EU leaders on Friday, offered four suggestions on how China and the EU can cooperate to help with the current Ukraine crisis, especially on supporting the EU play a primary role in promoting communication among the EU, the US and NATO and finding solutions to build an effective and sustainable EU security framework.
https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1807582/
China calls on EU to act independently of US foreign policy
Xi Jinping has called on the EU to act more independently of the US as China and Brussels clashed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the bloc’s leaders warned Beijing not to aid Moscow’s war effort.
Shaken at First, Many Russians Now Rally Behind Putin’s Invasion
Shaken at First, Many Russians Now Rally Behind Putin’s Invasion
Polls and interviews show many Russians now accept the Kremlin’s assertion that their country is under siege from the West. Opponents are leaving the country or keeping quiet. The stream of antiwar letters to a St. Petersburg lawmaker has dried up. Some Russians who had criticized the Kremlin have turned into cheerleaders for the war.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.