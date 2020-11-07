This is the Tipping Point! Economic Meltdown of Bankruptcy, Job Loss, and the Inevitable Collapse

While many are distracted by everything in the media, the real powers are maintaining their control over the system. The Financial Crisis should have taught everyone a lifelong lesson. The central banks do whatever they want, when they want. Oddly, there has been a suggestion that the Federal Reserve has been overtaken when it has been the complete opposite. The markets hang onto the Fed’s balance sheet like a child with a security blanket. This is never a good thing.
The next bear market will be the worst in at least 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund – MarketWatch
The next bear market will be the worst in at least 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund
” ‘It’s good to be old. Young people have a very bleak future ahead of them.’ ” That’s Jim Rogers, the 78-year-old co-founder of George Soros’s Quantum Fund, once again hammering home the idea that the flood of money flowing from central banks are artificially keeping markets around the world afloat and will ultimately lead to disaster.
Biggest U.S. Banks Aren’t as Strong as They Appear, Group Says
Biggest U.S. Banks Aren’t as Strong as They Appear, Group Says
Bloomberg 4 days ago Yalman Onaran (Bloomberg) — The largest U.S. banks are less healthy than they appear, boosted by temporary accounting and capital-relief measures as well as massive market support from the Federal Reserve, an advocacy group said.
BB1aCV2D.img (1296×800)
No Title
No Description
Malls Dragged Into Bankruptcy by Carnage at Retail Tenants – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-02/malls-dragged-into-bankruptcy-by-carnage-among-retail-tenants?sref=6uww027M
1240x-1.png (1240×697)
No Title
No Description
Mall Shakeout Just Beginning as Complex Debt Drowns Owners – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-03/mall-shakeout-just-beginning-while-owners-drown-in-complex-debt
(3) First Day by Reorg on Twitter:
“In case you missed it, our 2020 Midyear Review is an in-depth analysis of #chapter11 filings and bankruptcy trends impacted by Covid-19. Access it here: https://t.co/7iLyzff2O2. @Reorg @ReorgAmericas https://t.co/9zv6uBVg7J” / Twitter
No Title
In case you missed it, our 2020 Midyear Review is an in-depth analysis of #chapter11 filings and bankruptcy trends impacted by Covid-19. Access it here: https://t.co/7iLyzff2O2. @Reorg @ReorgAmericas pic.twitter.com/9zv6uBVg7J
Iconic Restaurant Chain Friendly’s Files for Bankruptcy – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-02/iconic-restaurant-chain-friendly-s-files-for-bankruptcy
The Eight Airlines Most at Risk of Failure as Covid-19 Drags On – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-01/these-are-the-airlines-teetering-on-the-brink-as-covid-drags-on
The U.S. could split up, Gundlach says. Here’s how he’d invest for that. – MarketWatch
The U.S. could split up, Gundlach says. Here’s how he’d invest for that.
Donald Trump is most likely to win re-election, but no matter the outcome of the presidential race, the U.S. could find itself broken into more than one country as unrest and acrimony grip the electorate, noted investor Jeffrey Gundlach said Monday.
More investors putting their money into tech stocks. The stock market is performing better and better thanks to cheap money. Debt is in abundance at this time and continues to increase.
HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
— PLAYLISTS —
The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information. The information is collected, dots are connected, and compiled into videos which tend to be around 10 minutes in length. Subjects include anything from central banks, debt, stock market analysis, and information which is specifically ALTERNATIVE to what the majority of people believe. If you are looking for stock tips or help with building your portfolio, this channel is not for you. If you… Read more »
“Do you think that the effects of the financial system breaking down will have an impact on the economy? Or are we passed that and everything is totally fine?”
#TheMoneyGPS
“Dewey Fernfield” = Eric de Carbonnel ?? okay… I use a pen name too! 🙂