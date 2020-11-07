This is the Tipping Point! Economic Meltdown of Bankruptcy, Job Loss, and the Inevitable Collapse

source

While many are distracted by everything in the media, the real powers are maintaining their control over the system. The Financial Crisis should have taught everyone a lifelong lesson. The central banks do whatever they want, when they want. Oddly, there has been a suggestion that the Federal Reserve has been overtaken when it has been the complete opposite. The markets hang onto the Fed’s balance sheet like a child with a security blanket. This is never a good thing.

The next bear market will be the worst in at least 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund – MarketWatch

The next bear market will be the worst in at least 78 years, warns co-founder of Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund ” ‘It’s good to be old. Young people have a very bleak future ahead of them.’ ” That’s Jim Rogers, the 78-year-old co-founder of George Soros’s Quantum Fund, once again hammering home the idea that the flood of money flowing from central banks are artificially keeping markets around the world afloat and will ultimately lead to disaster.

Biggest U.S. Banks Aren’t as Strong as They Appear, Group Says

Biggest U.S. Banks Aren’t as Strong as They Appear, Group Says Bloomberg 4 days ago Yalman Onaran (Bloomberg) — The largest U.S. banks are less healthy than they appear, boosted by temporary accounting and capital-relief measures as well as massive market support from the Federal Reserve, an advocacy group said.

BB1aCV2D.img (1296×800)

No Title No Description

Malls Dragged Into Bankruptcy by Carnage at Retail Tenants – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-02/malls-dragged-into-bankruptcy-by-carnage-among-retail-tenants?sref=6uww027M

1240x-1.png (1240×697)

No Title No Description

Mall Shakeout Just Beginning as Complex Debt Drowns Owners – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-03/mall-shakeout-just-beginning-while-owners-drown-in-complex-debt

(3) First Day by Reorg on Twitter:

“In case you missed it, our 2020 Midyear Review is an in-depth analysis of #chapter11 filings and bankruptcy trends impacted by Covid-19. Access it here: https://t.co/7iLyzff2O2. @Reorg @ReorgAmericas https://t.co/9zv6uBVg7J” / Twitter

No Title In case you missed it, our 2020 Midyear Review is an in-depth analysis of #chapter11 filings and bankruptcy trends impacted by Covid-19. Access it here: https://t.co/7iLyzff2O2. @Reorg @ReorgAmericas pic.twitter.com/9zv6uBVg7J

Iconic Restaurant Chain Friendly’s Files for Bankruptcy – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-02/iconic-restaurant-chain-friendly-s-files-for-bankruptcy

The Eight Airlines Most at Risk of Failure as Covid-19 Drags On – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-01/these-are-the-airlines-teetering-on-the-brink-as-covid-drags-on

The U.S. could split up, Gundlach says. Here’s how he’d invest for that. – MarketWatch

The U.S. could split up, Gundlach says. Here’s how he’d invest for that. Donald Trump is most likely to win re-election, but no matter the outcome of the presidential race, the U.S. could find itself broken into more than one country as unrest and acrimony grip the electorate, noted investor Jeffrey Gundlach said Monday.

More investors putting their money into tech stocks. The stock market is performing better and better thanks to cheap money. Debt is in abundance at this time and continues to increase.

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

— PLAYLISTS —

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

5 1 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report