The Stock Market Would Be HALF If Not For the Fed! Economic Collapse Brings Chaos!

It is absolutely never a good thing when markets ignore reality. They can do so in the day to day noise. But prolonged issues should be reflected in the markets. That’s a historical fact. However, because of what former Fed president Bill Dudley said, the stock markets are being juiced up by easy money. With such a mess going on today, anything could erupt at a moment’s notice and in some ways, that has already begun. Hang on tight. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.
Evidence of PPP Fraud Mounts, Officials Say – WSJ
Evidence of PPP Fraud Mounts, Officials Say
WASHINGTON-The federal government is swamped with reports of potential fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program, according to government officials and public data, casting a shadow on one of Washington’s signature responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau to Begin Talks With Canada Airlines on Financial Aid – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-08/trudeau-to-begin-talks-with-canada-airlines-on-financial-help
CMHC Warned Buyers Not To Buy A Condo. Some Are Now Officially Underwater | Better Dwelling
CMHC Warned Buyers Not To Buy A Condo. Some Are Now Officially Underwater | Better Dwelling
Condo buyers in Canada’s largest real estate markets might be breaking a sweat. In April, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) warned first-time buyers about buying a condo at this time. Despite the warning, many went ahead and bought one in May. If they made the minimum downpayment, there’s a good chance most of their […]
Canada Is Now Completing 2 Homes Per Person Added To The Population | Better Dwelling
Canada Is Now Completing 2 Homes Per Person Added To The Population | Better Dwelling
Canada was building a lot of homes before the pandemic, and they’re arriving. Unfortunately, there’s not nearly as many people to fill them as expected. The number of homes completed was more than twice as high as the population growth in Q3 2020. The ratio is more than seven times higher than it was during […]
Johnson Enters Brexit Endgame That Could Define His Premiership – Bloomberg
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-09/johnson-enters-brexit-endgame-that-could-define-his-premiership?srnd=premium-canada
The stock market continues to rise as we see the stimulus of more debt, more cash, more margin trading. Many stock traders are looking for stocks to buy in 2020. Investors are buying investments hoping for more profit.
The Money GPS – How To and Solutions
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
What Is The Money GPS? The Money GPS is a news aggregation source. It compiles data from government documents, white papers, mainstream news articles, financial reports, supranational entity reports, financial charts, and any other relevant information.
“Do you think that the Fed will eventually conceded and INCREASE their QE program in the near future?”
