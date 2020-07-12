The Return Of The Knockout Game

On a street somewhere in urban Ameri-K-a, a young white boy is practising his dance moves. A black car passes in the background, pulls up just behind him, a black dude climbs out of the car, sucker punches him, then darts back into the car and is driven off.

The boy falls to the ground then stands up, apparently more confused than hurt, but this is a typically delayed reaction, and he is soon taken away for medical treatment by his companions.

Welcome to the knockout game!

This obscene practice of thug culture is believed to have started in September 1992, although that claim is somewhat creative. Two young Norwegian students studying at MIT were attacked by three youths; one of them was murdered. Yngve Raustein was also stabbed and robbed. Furthermore, the youth who received the heaviest sentence was white. His two co-defendants were tried as juveniles, but the 17 year old Joe Donovan received a life sentence, being paroled in 2014.

In 1992, social media did not exist, but by 2005, much of the population of planet Earth were walking around with phones in their pockets, and although the film quality was very poor when compared with today’s sophisticated smartphones, black youths in the UK started the happy slapping craze, which might be described as a watered down version of the knockout game. Then in 2011, there was another death, one which might have been the first of its kind.

At Saint Louis, Missouri, the 72 year old Hoang Nguyen was killed by teenager Elex Murphy; the victim’s wife was also attacked. The purpose of the knockout game is to knock out the victim with a single punch; videoing the assault for posterity is an optional extra, but one that is often warmly welcomed by the police. The victims are overwhelmingly white, but not always, and the perpetrators are overwhelmingly black. This led Colin Flaherty to brand the craze part of the holy war he believes many blacks are waging against whites. The media was largely in denial – denial, deceit and delusion, in Colin’s words – but there was and is no doubt the knockout game is real.

It remains to be seen if this latest attack is related to the hysteria generated by Black Lives Matter and their fellow travellers; there has certainly been an increase in gratuitous violence by blacks against especially whites, but is Colin right?

The young white boy attacked in the linked video has been identified as 12 year old Ethan Hagler, although he looks older. The black man with him, who runs at the car, is his dance teacher Michael Curry, the owner of Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio. A fund was started for Ethan, and within days it raised nearly double the target to pay for his medical expenses, including counselling, and a 5 year dance scholarship.

Talking heads like Don Lemon may ignore or rationalise this kind of thing, but it doesn’t take much searching to find condemnation of this particular attack from black YouTubers. Colin should take note that it is only a tiny minority of blacks who genuinely hate whites. And anti-racist clowns everywhere should note the converse is also true, namely only a tiny minority of whites genuinely hate blacks. All most people of all races and faiths want, is to be left alone.

