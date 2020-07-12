in Latest, News

Protecting the American Opium Trade

Official history makes frequent references to the British tea trade as a vital part of the British empire in the 1800s. It’s hard to understand how trading tea could be so profitable, until one learns that opium was a major component of the tea trade.

Opium is a powerful and addictive pain killer that is often refined into heroin. It was banned by governments a century ago, but the opium trade continues to this day with secret approval by government officials.

The American government has used the US military to protect the opium trade for two centuries and evidence shows this continues. The extent of this protection is open for debate, but if one connects the dots the image is ugly.

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth
July 12, 2020

“The US American government has used the US military to protect the opium trade for two centuries and evidence shows this continues.”

Therefore the USA has a drug crisis. The US is killing its own people.

