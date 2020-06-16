Black Lives Matter Is Red, Not Black

Although it hit the news big time only with the death of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter was formed officially on July 13, 2013. Its website was launched October 12, 2014.

One does not have to be a supporter or fellow traveller to agree with the proposition that innocent people should not be murdered by the police, be they black or anything else, but one is entitled to ask how many influential supporters it would have if people would only read the propaganda on its website. Indeed, an even more pertinent question is how many black men would support it if they knew anything about its founders?

Black Lives Matter was actually founded by three very privileged young women. This is detailed on its the website herstory page. No, that isn’t a misspelling; the word herstory is a portmanteau of her and story; some loony second wave feminist came up with that in the 1970s.

Originally, this page was called A Herstory of the #BlackLivesMatter and contained an essay written by one of the founders. Alicia Garza is pictured above with a ring through her nose; this has now been augmented with tattooed arms and a tattooed chest. Yuk!

In her essay, Garza agonises over White Supremacy, although it is doubtful if she has any idea what this actually was. The rest of her essay is a whine about the “theft” of the BlackLivesMatter hashtag, which she appears to have coined.

It should surprise no student of Twentieth Century American politics that Garza was born in Oakland, California, a hotbed of black radicalism. In August 1989, Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton was murdered there while trying to buy or scrounge crack-cocaine, a habit he appears to have picked up from his white liberal friends.

Bobby Seale, the other co-founder of the Black Panthers, suffered an even worse fate: he wrote a cook book and became a spokesman for an ice cream company. Although they focused on “black liberation”, the original Black Panthers did not tolerate female leaders, something that so disgusted Angela Davis she became a lesbian. It should come as no surprise that Garza too is a lesbian. She is said to have married a transsexual man in 2008!

The second co-founder of Black Lives Matter is Patrisse Cullors. She is also a lesbian from California, and is a graduate of UCLA. Like Garza, she is a self-confessed Marxist, ie an advocate of big government rather than the “liberation” all such organisations claim to preach.

The third co-founder is Opal Tometi; the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she has a BA in History, which begs the question, what kind of history were they teaching at the University of Arizona when she graduated?

Let us turn now to the Black Lives Matter website and see what it claims to stand for, which might be what it actually stands for if one allows for its toxic rhetoric.

“#BlackLivesMatter was founded in 2013 in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin’s murderer.”

Technically, George Zimmerman isn’t a murderer. Although Trayvon Martin was a teenage thug, he might have grown up into a decent citizen had he lived, but that is whose fault? George Zimmerman isn’t white.

Next we are told Black Lives Matter is “a global organization in the US, UK, and Canada, whose mission is to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

Sigh, again they don’t understand what White Supremacy was. Furthermore, by their actions or inactions, the governments of all these nations have long been committed not to the eradication of White Supremacy but the very eradication of whites by allowing or even encouraging large scale non-white immigration coupled with the encouragement of falling white birth rates. This has been called a conspiracy theory: the bloodless genocide or the great replacement. Conspiracy or not, it is happening, Black Lives Matter thinks it isn’t happening fast enough. That is the only difference between them and the Imperialist American Government of Donald Trump.

“We also believe that in order to win and bring as many people with us along the way, we must move beyond the narrow nationalism that is all too prevalent in Black communities.”

In other words, many black nations want likewise to preserve their own identities. And this is also anathema to Black Lives Matter.

“We affirm the lives of Black queer and trans folks, disabled folks, undocumented folks, folks with records, women, and all Black lives along the gender spectrum. Our network centers those who have been marginalized within Black liberation movements.”

This is the big one, specifically male homosexuality and all this rubbish about the gender spectrum.

Homosexuality is verboten throughout the Islamic world, and was throughout the British Empire – later the Commonwealth. Two men were executed in England for consensual buggery as recently as 1835. When the so-called Wolfenden reforms were implemented in England, they did not go down at all well in many Commonwealth countries, especially African ones. For example, homosexual activity is technically illegal in Ghana; male homosexuality is illegal in Sudan, Tanzania and Zimbabwe; homosexuality and lesbian activity are both illegal in Zambia.

Furthermore, American blacks are far less tolerant of homosexuality than whites, so that is a heavy sell. Indeed, Patrisse Cullors was disowned by her own Jehovah’s Witness parents when she “came out”.

Another field in which Black Lives Matter is out of step with most American blacks is capital punishment. Working class people of all races tend to be in favour of it, at least for certain types of murder. Certainly not all black lives matter when one mentions Anthony Sowell – convicted of eleven murders and on death row for a decade; Terry Blair – murdered six women, serving life; Andre Crawford – murdered eleven women, the white liberals on the jury spared his life, the families of his victims wanted him to die.

A lot more could be written about Black Lives Matter, but their website entry for February 6 says it all: How Do You Envision a Black Future?

The answer is very black if their misguided supporters don’t wake up and see this organisation for what it is.

One final point, for all its talk about injustice, Black Lives Matter has nothing to say about the corrupt debt-based financial system apart from the usual Marxist platitudes – inequality, etc. There is no mention of usury, and no understanding that a free enterprise capitalist system and finance capital are two different things. Louis Farrakhan does understand such matters, which is probably why he and his followers are smeared remorselessly as bigots while Black Lives Matter and theirs are not.

