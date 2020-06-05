From White Supremacy To China Supremacy

While left wing morons riot on the streets of America and protest in Europe about the imaginary problem of White Supremacy, commentators in India and powerful politicians in Africa are discussing what they perceive as a very real threat, the rise of China and the near silent expansion of a new colonialism.

So much rubbish has been written about White Supremacy that it is difficult to know where to begin when debunking it. To begin with, it is not Nazism. At the beginning of his political career, Adolf Hitler joined a very small party and moulded it into the National Socialist German Workers Party. In spite of its name, the Nazi Party was never socialist, something today’s Libertarians fail to realise. The Nazi Party was essentially capitalist; Hitler used the word socialist to capture working class support. Nazism would quickly become not a partner with but a rival to Western “Imperialism”, which at that time meant the British Empire and what now means Pax Americana.

White Supremacy was something that was practised not simply by the British but by all the European powers against their colonial subjects; it took different forms in different places. In India, where the British had a presence since the formation of the East India Company at the turn of the Seventeenth Century, many of the Empire’s servants went “native”. In black Africa, which had no indigenous civilisation worthy of the name, white colonists and settlers lorded it over the natives. The two races were segregated by both social custom and law; in places like Kenya, this overlordship was benevolent; in South Africa it would become increasingly oppressive, due in large part to Communist subversion, something which resulted eventually in the Apartheid regime from 1948 to 1994.

In the United States, social though not material conditions were even worse. The abolition of slavery in 1863 saw the Deep South invaded by carpetbaggers, and the so-called Reconstruction Era. This led almost inevitably to a formal segregation of the races and the rise of the Ku Klux Klan. In spite of this, a black middle class was soon thriving. The remarkable Sarah Breedlove – later Madam C.J. Walker – was the daughter of two ex-slaves; born in 1867, after a terrible start in life she built a massive business empire. Blacks were soon prominent in music, and many would go on to make a good living if not a fortune on the Chitlin’ Circuit.

The Great Migration as it became known led to among other things the Harlem Renaissance, and whatever friction there was between blacks and whites seemed to be fading. In the 1930s, “racist” America sent a blind black boy to a special school where he was taught to read music in Braille. When he died in 2004, music legend Ray Charles was a millionaire many times over. It is difficult to reconcile the America portrayed by the Black Lives Matter crowd of today with that land of opportunity, yet the sad reality is that since the abolition of forced segregation and its replacement with forced integration, race relations have deteriorated markedly. Are we really expected to believe American blacks are worse off now than they were under Jim Crow, or even under slavery as some of these idiots claim?

The real cause of the race problem in America can be summed up in a nutshell:

“in every quarter of the globe, in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the United States, Bolshevik agitators whisper in the ears of discontented colored men their gospel of hatred and revenge. Every nationalist aspiration, every political grievance, every social discrimination, is fuel for Bolshevism’s hellish incitement to racial as well as to class war.”

Those words were penned a century ago this year, and they have never been truer. Every statistical disparity between the races is blamed on racism; today there are well over 30,000 black millionaires in America, including billionaires Michael Jordan, Kanye West, and Oprah Winfrey, yet all we ever hear is how deprived are blacks, and this is all due to racism. Which brings us to China.

Just as the Nazi Party was not really socialist, so the Chinese Communist Party that rules this nation of 1.4 billion people is not really Communist, rather it is an authoritarian regime that since the death of Mao Zedong in 1976 has made massive strides in lifting its people out of poverty. Before the current worldwide lockdown, the West was flooded with Chinese tourists who had money in their pockets. Less well known in the West is the increasing influence of China in Africa. While the American Empire is based largely on its military, China has been quietly buying up Africa. Here is a very short clip by the BBC from 2018, and here is a slightly longer one from Al Jazeera this year. And here is how Nigeria’s leaders are increasingly viewing the Chinese.

Finally, here is how its close neighbour India views China, some Indian pundits anyway, and this report is right up to the minute. The Western world is so pre-occupied with contrived riots across America that most observers have no idea of the tensions rising between the two countries. Incidentally, like China, India is also a nuclear power.

While China appears to be flexing its military as well as its economic muscles, are its leaders really intent on replacing the United States as the world’s dominant super-power? Perhaps a better question is, should we care? The United States has literally hundreds of military bases, not only across North America but from Japan to Greece to Kuwait. These are expensive to maintain, and at the end of the day whenever the US or any other Western power intervenes in the world, they are greeted largely with jeers and hatred. Some would argue it would do far better to pull out of the Middle East to begin with. If China wants to dominate the world, that domination will come at a price. Rome dominated the world, and, not that long ago, yet difficult to believe now, so did Britain – the Empire on which the Sun never set.

The Roman Empire is long gone; the British Empire is all but gone, yet both Italy and Britain remain and are reasonably prosperous. If America’s external enemies are just as infuriated as its internal ones with White Supremacy, let them have a dose of Yellow Supremacy instead. And at the end of the day, the West may benefit big time. In American universities, young women especially are brainwashed with rubbish about the patriarchy, rape culture, and intersectionality. In China, girls are educated properly, and as can be seen from this video, they start very young.

