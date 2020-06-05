Tucker Carlson destroys narrative that riots are justified by police brutality [Video]

Watch, listen and learn. The facts show us that the riots are not based on anything real. It is amazing that (1) a lot of people DO see through this nonsense that is going on, but also that (2) many other people refuse to believe it or even (3) refuse to be educated about it.

There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all argument, and which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance. This principle is, contempt prior to examination.

The Reverend William H. Poole (attributed to Herbert Spencer)

If you would know what is really going on, start with facts, not just spurious emotions. That is how riots start. Now, Tucker lays it all out.

3.8 4 votes Article Rating

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report