Tucker Carlson destroys narrative that riots are justified by police brutality [Video]

Watch, listen and learn. The facts show us that the riots are not based on anything real. It is amazing that (1) a lot of people DO see through this nonsense that is going on, but also that (2) many other people refuse to believe it or even (3) refuse to be educated about it.
- There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all argument, and which cannot fail to keep a man in everlasting ignorance. This principle is, contempt prior to examination.
The Reverend William H. Poole (attributed to Herbert Spencer)
If you would know what is really going on, start with facts, not just spurious emotions. That is how riots start. Now, Tucker lays it all out.
Riots are justified by the ongoing looting of America, Americans and their society, lives and property.
Looting carried out by Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, their Vice Presidents and their criminal agencies.
Violent police activity is a “look over there” diversion.
Just bailed out your Wall Street pals to the tune of many $trillions, created 30 million+ unemployed, using austerity to fund it and busy rolling out and imposing a pre-prepared authoritarian system, ably backed by the heavy hand of the law?
Expect riots. Expect looting.
Nothing can justify the looting and burning of others’ property – be it public or privage. Anyone who claims to be fighting for “justice” by the stealing iPhones and pairs of sneakers is merely a thief seeking to excuse the inexcusable. That being said, while I do not condone violence, the rest of us wouldn’t mind seeing America distracted by internal issues, because we have had enough of ita criminal foreign policy.
notice how carlson cherry-picks only the cases where the victim is a supposed criminal. No mention of the dozens killed who were unarmed and did not attack police. It’s easy ot obviscate the truth, but the truth is what it is, and unarmed people are killed every day in america by police, many of whom did not deserve to die by police bullets.