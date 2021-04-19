From Inosmi.ru, the Russian website that specializes in telling Russians what people in other lands think of them and their nation, this piece reprinted and translated from The Wall Street Journal.

Inosmi picked up this piece, and we can make its original form available to our readers below. It says, very bluntly, what many Americans already know: That their once great country is disintegrating, “eating itself” so to speak, even while at the present, the economy continues to recover as more and more states throw off the fears of COVID-19 and decide to get on with living life.

While that is a good thing, the Democrats, who are now in power across both the legislative and executive branches of government, are intent on destroying the nation. This is not rhetoric, and the Democrats are not merely using rhetoric. US Representative Maxine Waters (D-Ca) incited people already marching in protest to further confrontation (spelled “R-I-O-T-S”) if the verdict for former police officer Derek Chauvain comes in anything less that guilty in the killing of George Floyd. There is an extremely good chance that Officer Chauvain is innocent of the charges against him, but the court is under intimidation by the worst sort of people and they may cave, as they have no support.

The campaign to destroy the US was taken internationally, as well, and this is what we now read about in the reprinted report from The Wall Street Journal. We have made edits for the sake of clarity and emphasis only, and have not changed any wording of the translated comments unless the translated text was simply incorrect.

Commenting on the statements of the new US ambassador to the UN, The Wall Street Journal notes that, apparently, her job is only to criticize her own country. Readers generally agree with this, stressing that the United States, destroying itself from within, has become the subject of ridicule by the Russians and Chinese.

The Wall Street Journal (USA): The Ambassador of Blame America First

We’ve come a long way from Pat Moynihan and Jeane Kirkpatrick

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations is supposed to speak for American values and interests. But judging by her recent remarks, new Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is going to speak mainly about the faults of her own country.

President Biden’s Ambassador spoke Wednesday to Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, and her recitation of America’s sins could have come from China’s Global Times. She said one of her priorities will be addressing racial injustice and spoke of her own experience with discrimination.

Fair enough, but then she kept going: “I shared these stories and others to acknowledge, on the international stage, that I have personally experienced one of America’s greatest imperfections. I have seen for myself how the original sin of slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.” How about American progress on race since the founding, such as the Civil War that ended slavery or the civil-rights movement? Ms. Thomas-Greenfield has other ideas. “Racism is the problem of the racist. And it is the problem of the society that produces the racist. And in today’s world, that is every society,” she added. “In America, that takes many forms. It’s the white supremacy that led to the senseless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many other Black Americans. It’s the spike in hate crimes over the past three years—against Latino Americans, Sikh and Muslim Americans, Jewish Americans, and immigrants. And it’s the bullying, discrimination, brutality, and violence that Asian Americans face everyday, especially since the outbreak of Covid-19.” Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield managed to work in a passing reference to Burma’s treatment of the Rohingya and China’s “genocide” of the Uighurs. But she put the Biden Administration’s decision to rejoin the U.N. Human Rights Council—with members like Cuba, China, Russia, Venezuela—largely in the context of the moral equivalence of the U.S. and those offenders. We can only imagine what the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Jeane Kirkpatrick, a pair of Democrats who were ambassadors to the U.N. in the 1970s and 1980s, would think of this. They made a contribution by speaking up for human rights in the Soviet Union and other countries where rights were trampled as a matter of official policy. [Mrs.] Thomas-Greenfield seems to believe her job is to bring critical race theory to the world, with a special focus on criticizing her own country.

Reader Comments

Matt tabor

The country is so terrible, and the opportunities so limited, that even she, who endured oppression in America all her childhood, was able to become a powerful Permanent Representative to the UN.

John O’Connor

What’s so terrible about that? Isn’t she right? Didn’t slavery exist in the first third of our country’s history? Weren’t there Jim Crow laws? Doesn’t there exist today mass incarceration? I don’t understand why admitting our vices is terrible. Today, I bet the human rights situation in Russia and China is much worse. This does not prevent us from admitting our own mistakes, trying to correct the mistakes of others.

CHRIS KRISINGER

This woman, [Linda] Thomas Greenfield, is a disgrace to the US diplomatic corps. And President Biden, without removing her from her post for such anti-American rhetoric, only shows even more how much he respects our country. Seriously, if she thinks our country is so terrible, then let her leave. Leave and don’t pinch your butt when you close the door behind you. If you work for this country, you need to do it from the position, as President Reagan (the real president) said, “the last hope of humanity.” And [Mrs.] Thomas-Greenfield says she is a waitress in a restaurant who takes an order and tells customers that the food is terrible.

Stephen jarossy

Another progressive clown who dishonors the United States at an international forum. I wonder how many people appreciated how loudly Russians, Chinese, Iranians, etc. are laughing now.

Vincent lee

Nikita Khrushchev was right. We destroy ourselves from the inside.

